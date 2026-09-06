‘We Will Insult You’ – Gov. Makinde Warns Oyo Traditional Rulers To Stay Out Of Politics

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has warned traditional rulers in the state against interfering in politics, insisting that the throne must remain neutral and serve as a father to all.

Naija News reports that Makinde spoke on Saturday in Eruwa during the first coronation anniversary of Samuel Adegbola, the Eleruwa of Eruwa.

Makinde, who was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Aare Asoludero of Ibarapaland at the event, said traditional rulers who get involved in politics will face insult and abuse.

According to Makinde, traditional rulers must steer clear of politics and embrace all political actors without bias if they want to maintain the respect accorded to their traditional institutions.

He said, “The traditional institutions should accept us all as their children.

“But any traditional institution that interferes in politics, we will insult them. If they can cross into politics, we will abuse them.”

Speaking on his presidential bid, Makinde, the APM flagbearer in the 2027 election, said he was ready to travel to the length and breadth of Nigeria to seek Nigerians’ support in pursuit of his ambition.

Makinde emphasised that his aspiration to lead Nigeria would not be confined to any particular region.

He added, “My presidential bid will require me to engage extensively with the people and present my vision for a better Nigeria to citizens in different parts of the country.”