APM Presidential Candidate Makinde Appoints New Special Adviser

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of Anthony Ehilebo as his Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communication.

Naija News reports that the appointment was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by Makinde’s Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olarenwaju, in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to the statement, the appointment takes immediate effect, with further campaign team announcements to follow.

The APM presidential candidate said Ehilebo’s expertise as a communication strategist and lawyer would be a powerful asset in driving the APM’s message of resetting Nigeria and securing victory in the 2027 presidential election.

Makinde charged Nigerians to stand firm and rally behind the APM.

He stated that the 2027 election was a historic opportunity to rescue Nigeria from what he described as the failed leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“With unity, courage, and determination, we will reclaim Nigeria’s destiny and deliver the future our people deserve,” Makinde affirmed.

Meanwhile, the APM has alleged that President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are afraid of the growing popularity of its 2027 presidential candidate, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The party, which spoke against the backdrop of the exclusion of Governor Makinde from the flag-off ceremony of the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode road project on Monday, said the federal government and the APC were afraid that Makinde’s growing popularity would eclipse their presence if he had been invited for the event.

The APM, in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, added that the presidency and the APC are uncomfortable with the governor’s rising profile ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

According to the APM, “The Tinubu Presidency and the APC were scared that Makinde’s presence at the event would have further exposed President Tinubu’s failures, as the APM presidential candidate has done far better than the President in the last three years, including in the execution of road projects.”

The party claimed that while Tinubu, who hails from the South-West, had been unable to point to the initiation, execution and completion of up to 250 kilometres of roads across the region since assuming office in 2023, Makinde had executed more than 360 kilometres of roads in Oyo State alone.

It added that more road projects executed by the Oyo governor were awaiting commissioning.

The APM also accused the APC of being uneasy about Makinde’s ability to unite governors, political leaders and other stakeholders across the country on major national issues.