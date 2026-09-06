2027: ‘Makinde Will Be Made To Cough Out Public Funds Wasted On Presidential Ambition’ – APC

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that Governor Seyi Makinde will account for all public funds spent on his presidential ambition.

Naija News reports that tha Oyo APC, made this known in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Wasiu Sadare.

The party said Makinde, the presidential candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), does not possess the personal quality, experience and strategy to be the next President in 2027.

While describing Makinde’s presidential ambition as a mere charade, the APC said the Governor will be asked to account for all the state resources spent on his presidential ambition.

The statement read, “Makinde knows, in his mind, that contesting for the Nigerian presidency is not a child’s play.

“While he does not possess the personal quality, experience and strategy to be the next President in 2027, but yet, he is parading himself as the presidential candidate of the structureless Allied People’s Movement (APM).

“Makinde is being monitored as he embarks on a political journey that has failed before its commencement, while he would be made to cough out all the public funds he wasted on it.”

Meanwhile, the former Oyo State Commissioner for Justice, Adebayo Mutalubi Ojo, has predicted that Makinde could lose the support of some of the politicians currently standing firmly behind him ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ojo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said many of Makinde’s supporters would turn against the Presidential candidate and his preferred successor in Oyo State, Bimbo Adekanmbi, as the election draws closer.

Speaking on the latest edition of OpenForum360, a political podcast in Ibadan, the former commissioner said the political situation in the state would become clearer by December 2026.

According to him, some politicians presently showing loyalty to Makinde are only waiting for the right time to withdraw their support and openly oppose his candidate.