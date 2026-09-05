Governors Saying Rainbow Coalition Will Affect Tinubu’s Votes Don’t Have Capacity – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has taken a swipe at Governors who believe his rainbow coalition will have a negative effect on the number of votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

According to the Minister, such Governors only lack the capacity to deliver votes in their domains.

He assured that the coalition would not reduce Tinubu’s votes but would increase them.

Naija News reports that Wike made the declaration during a grand reception held in his honour by the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State on Saturday.

“I have heard some governors say the Rainbow Coalition is to reduce the votes of our President (Tinubu). People who don’t have capacity, then what are you doing there? If you have capacity and you are talking like that, we have the capacity; it will not reduce any votes; votes will increase.

If you don’t know how to do it, come and learn from us. There is nothing wrong in learning,” he said.

Wike also queried why those talking down about the Rainbow Coalition could not get massive votes for Tinubu during the 2023 election when the coalition didn’t exist.

He said Tinubu didn’t get up to 5% in the states of some people complaining and therefore cautioned them against using cheap propaganda.

The former Governor of Rivers State again reiterated that the Rainbow Coalition would support President Tinubu, adding that Rivers State is different.

Recall that some governors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform have reportedly raised concerns with President Bola Tinubu over the National Rainbow Coalition activities being promoted by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governors were reportedly worried that the political arrangement, despite publicly professing support for Tinubu’s re-election, could split the ruling party’s votes and undermine APC candidates contesting National Assembly seats.