2027: Tinubu’ll Lose Before 8 Am On Election Day — Modibbo

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, Ibrahim Modibbo, has predicted defeat for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, declaring that the outcome would become apparent early on election day.

Modibbo, who spoke during an appearance on AIT’s Democracy Today on Friday night, expressed confidence in the electoral strength of the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The opposition politician argued that Atiku’s political experience and nationwide support would give him an advantage over other contenders, including the incumbent President.

Modibbo said, “Atiku is one politician today that can’t be rivalled by any politician including the president. Let me repeat again, President Bola Tinubu will be defeated before 8 o’clock on the day of the election.”

He did not provide polling data or other evidence to support the prediction, which represents his assessment of the political contest ahead of the election.

Modibbo also criticised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over his involvement in political activities.

He accused the former Rivers State governor of deploying public resources for political purposes.

Modibbo alleged, “He is taking public money to spend on politics, talking about the president.”

Modibbo also questioned Wike’s understanding of political dynamics outside Rivers State, particularly in northern Nigeria.

According to him, the FCT minister’s political experience does not translate into a detailed understanding of voting behaviour across the country.

“He doesn’t know anything about the politics of the North and Nigeria; the only knowledge he has is the politics of Rivers,” he added.