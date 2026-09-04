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No Nigerian Will Be Victim – Peter Obi Replies Wike Over 2027 Fears

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi
NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, replied FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, saying no Nigerian would be victimised under his leadership.
  • Peter Obi spoke days after Nyesom Wike warned he could face arrest if the opposition wins the 2027 presidential election, and Obi dismissed the threat.
  • Peter Obi said his administration would treat all citizens equally regardless of party, focusing on youth jobs, food on the table, and easing rising living costs.

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi has responded to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike after the minister warned of possible consequences for him if the opposition takes power in 2027.

Naija News reports that Obi spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, days after Wike said he could face arrest if the opposition wins the 2027 presidential election.

Responding to the claim, Obi dismissed the idea that Nigerians would be victimised under an administration led by the opposition.

The former Anambra State governor said his focus would be on improving the lives of Nigerians, particularly young people struggling with unemployment and the rising cost of living.

Obi said Nigerians would be treated equally under his leadership and that no citizen would be targeted because of their political affiliation.

He disclosed that his political movement was committed to ensuring that young Nigerians have access to jobs and can afford basic necessities.

He said: “If you say, ‘Oh, if Peter Obi comes to government, they’ll be victims,’ let me assure you, no Nigerian will be victim when we come. Every Nigerian will be Nigerian. Our commitment is to the youth of Nigeria so they can put food on their table and get jobs. We want to stop the abuse of Nigeria because this abuse is taking tolls on our youth populace.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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