No Nigerian Will Be Victim – Peter Obi Replies Wike Over 2027 Fears

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi has responded to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike after the minister warned of possible consequences for him if the opposition takes power in 2027.

Naija News reports that Obi spoke in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, days after Wike said he could face arrest if the opposition wins the 2027 presidential election.

Responding to the claim, Obi dismissed the idea that Nigerians would be victimised under an administration led by the opposition.

The former Anambra State governor said his focus would be on improving the lives of Nigerians, particularly young people struggling with unemployment and the rising cost of living.

Obi said Nigerians would be treated equally under his leadership and that no citizen would be targeted because of their political affiliation.

He disclosed that his political movement was committed to ensuring that young Nigerians have access to jobs and can afford basic necessities.

He said: “If you say, ‘Oh, if Peter Obi comes to government, they’ll be victims,’ let me assure you, no Nigerian will be victim when we come. Every Nigerian will be Nigerian. Our commitment is to the youth of Nigeria so they can put food on their table and get jobs. We want to stop the abuse of Nigeria because this abuse is taking tolls on our youth populace.”