2027: He Thinks He Can Write FCT, Rivers Election Results – NDC Tackles Wike

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has cautioned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over claims that he would deliver the FCT and Rivers State for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

The NDC, through its Director of New Media and Strategic Communications, Theo Abu Agada, warned that Wike must be joking if he thinks he can just write election results in Rivers State and the FCT.

The warning follows Wike’s submission during his monthly media chat on Wednesday in which he said he would not remain passive and allow the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to win the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Wike, while fielding questions during his monthly media parley in Rivers State, said his frequent visits to the state were necessary to monitor political activities and ensure things were done properly ahead of the forthcoming election.

Dismissing claims of relocating to Rivers State, Wike said he could not afford to remain in Abuja and rely solely on assurances from political associates that everything was going well in the state.

According to the Minister, the current period was politically significant.

Reacting to his words, the NDC chieftain said Wike is moving like he is the one who would make electoral decisions in the FCT and Rivers State.

Agada vowed that the people will vote, monitor and protect their votes in the 2027 election.

“Why is he moving like he is the one making the electoral decision for the electorates in Rivers and the FCT?

“If he thinks he can write results in the FCT or Rivers, he must be joking.

“We are going to vote, monitor and protect our votes in 2027,” he wrote on his 𝕏 account.