2027: NDC VP Candidate Kwankwaso Storms Port Harcourt [Video]

The 2027 Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabi’u Kwankwaso, has arrived in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

Kwankwaso arrived in the state capital on Wednesday for a series of engagements expected to strengthen the party’s presence and mobilization in the South-South region.

His arrival was announced by the OK Movement in a statement shared on its verified 𝕏 handle, Naija News reports.

The movement welcomed the former Kano State governor, describing his visit as part of ongoing efforts to connect with Nigerians and build support ahead of the 2027 polls.

“The Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, His Excellency, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has arrived in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for a series of strategic engagements.

“The OK Movement is delighted to welcome and receive His Excellency as he continues his engagements with the people.

“Together, we remain committed to building bridges, strengthening unity, and mobilising Nigerians towards a better future. Nigeria Will Be OK,” the statement read.

See video clips below.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso’s visit comes shortly after the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, received him at the Obidient Movement headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting between the two political heavyweights is part of their activities as they prepare for the 2027 presidential contest.

Recall that Obi and Kwankwaso had previously been members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) before moving to the NDC in May.

They cited internal disagreements and ongoing court cases within the ADC as reasons for their departure from the party.