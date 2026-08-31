He Had Never Treated Me That Way – Hanga Reveals Why He Parted Ways With Kwankwaso

The Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Rufai Sani Hanga, has opened up about why his political relationship with the vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, broke down.

Hanga explained that disagreements over his empowerment programmes and political activities strained their relationship.

Naija News reports that Hanga made the disclosure during an interview with the online television platform Dan’uwa Rano TV.

He claimed that Kwankwaso was displeased with him after he organised a major empowerment programme where he distributed vehicles, rice, fertiliser, grinding machines, and other items to his constituents.

The senator noted that the rift came to a head when he held the event at a venue associated with Kwankwaso, after the former governor had initially agreed to attend and witness the distribution.

He recalled that Kwankwaso appeared unhappy when he arrived at the venue.

The former governor subsequently asked those present to break for prayers and left, but never returned to the venue.

Hanga said the distribution proceeded nonetheless in the presence of several political figures, including former Kano State Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, Wada Sagagi, Batayya, Nasiru Gawuna, and several members of the National Assembly.

He stated that the former governor later confronted him over the event, accusing him of hosting the distribution to invite public praise for an unprecedented performance by the Kano Central senator.

“‘You came distributing things because people are praising you, saying Kano Central has never had a senator like you. You could not even bring the items to us to distribute. You gave me 50 bags of rice, 50 bags of fertiliser, and three cows. Am I hungry, or do I not have them? That is why I refused to come back after prayers,’” Hanga quoted Kwankwaso as saying.

The senator said he apologized and promised to resolve whatever was considered a misunderstanding

However, he maintained that Kwankwaso had previously sent emissaries requesting that specific individuals benefit from his empowerment schemes.

He further alleged that Kwankwaso sent Sunusi Surajo Kwankwaso to request a vehicle for a beneficiary from Shanono, a local government area outside Kano Central Senatorial District.

Hanga said he ultimately bought the vehicle after being informed that the intended beneficiary’s car had been damaged in an accident during Kwankwaso’s political campaign.

“I told him that whoever he wanted us to assist, we were ready to do so,” Hanga said.

The senator explained that the incident led him to conclude that mutual respect in their relationship had eroded.

“That was when I realized disrespect had set in. He has treated others this way, but he had never done it to me until that moment. I told myself that since he started acting this way toward me, it was a mark of disrespect and things would not end well between us,” he said.

Hanga added that Kwankwaso was uncomfortable with the sheer scale of his empowerment initiatives and his rising public profile.

“He was simply not happy with what I was doing, the distributions and the empowerment schemes,” he said.

The lawmaker also linked his inability to secure a return ticket to his deteriorating relationship with Kwankwaso, whom he described as the “Jagora” (leader) of the movement.

“The reason I did not get a ticket was because ‘Jagora’ Kwankwaso was unhappy with my performance and activities,” Hanga said.