‘Tinubu Will Defeat Kwankwaso In Kano’ – Jibrin

The lawmaker representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, claimed that President Bola Tinubu will defeat former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in the state during the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News understands that Kwankwaso, who governed Kano for eight years, is the running mate to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), in the 2027 contest.

Jibrin, a former political associate of Kwankwaso who now belongs to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), made the assertion while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

Jibrin said his familiarity with Kwankwaso’s political structure, tactics and support base would help the APC counter the former governor’s influence in the state.

Asked whether Tinubu could defeat Kwankwaso in Kano, the lawmaker replied, “He will because many of us know the dynamics, his strategies, how he operates, the Kwankwasiyya movement, their strengths, their weaknesses, we are all here and we know how we will be able to deal with that situation.”

While expressing confidence in Tinubu’s chances, Jibrin admitted that the contest would not be easy. He acknowledged that Kwankwaso remained a major political figure in Kano with a substantial following.

He said, “We know him very, very well, we know his strategy, he is still influential, he has supporter base in Kano. Whoever tells you he doesn’t have supporter base is not telling you the truth. So, it’s going to be a tough battle.”

Jibrin argued that Kwankwaso’s role as a vice-presidential candidate would make the 2027 contest different from a situation where he was seeking the presidency himself.

According to the lawmaker, the former governor’s influence on the presidential election in Kano could have been considerably different if his name appeared on the ballot as a presidential candidate.

Jibrin said, “There is a difference between Kwankwaso being on the ballot as a presidential candidate and being on the ballot as a running mate. There is a sharp difference, there are completely two different things.

“If Kwankwaso were on the ballot as a presidential candidate, the dynamics in Kano might be different, but he is not the presidential candidate.”

The APC lawmaker also reflected on his previous relationship with Kwankwaso, acknowledging the former governor’s contribution to his political career.

Jibrin said their current political differences did not amount to personal animosity, stressing that he still respected his former political ally.

The lawmaker further stated, “Of course when I got into politics and by the time I met him, I was modestly okay, I was grounded. Of course he gave me a push in politics and I appreciate everything.”

He further stated that he would not engage in personal attacks against Kwankwaso despite now belonging to a rival political camp.

Jibrin added, “I have said repeatedly, I will continue to respect him and I will never join issues with him. We all changed parties and loyalties, he himself has changed party.”