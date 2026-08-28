I Initiated The Coalition – Atiku Knocks Critics Over ‘Obstacle’ Claims

The African Democratic Congress presidential candidate (ADC), Atiku Abubakar has dismissed claims that he became an obstacle to the success of the coalition.

He asserted that he played a major role in bringing the coalition together.

Naija News reports that the former vice president spoke during an interview with BBC Hausa published on Friday.

“That is a baseless accusation levelled against me. I was actually the one who initiated the coalition. Nobody else…I, Atiku Abubakar, started it,” he said.

According to him, most of the politicians who started the coalition remained together, despite disagreements among some of the major opposition figures.

He identified Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as the two major opposition figures who had left the group.

“It was just Kwankwaso… he was with us at first, then he left,” Atiku said.

Asked about Obi, he added, “Yes, and also Peter Obi. It’s just them, but the rest of us are still here continuing our work.”

Atiku, however, said there was still a possibility of the opposition politicians working together before the 2027 election.

“Nothing is impossible, by God’s grace.

“One day you’ll see… we have agreed to work together to save this country and its poor citizens, Insha Allah,” he said.

The former vice president also criticised the Federal Government’s handling of the removal of the petrol subsidy, saying the savings from the policy had not been adequately accounted for.

“I did not oppose the removal of the oil subsidy, but where is the money? Where did it go?” Atiku asked.

He said the funds were supposed to help reduce poverty, improve education, address insecurity and create opportunities for young Nigerians.

“Where is the money now? It seems they are just stealing it,” he said.

Atiku also promised to restore the petrol subsidy if elected president, while demanding that anyone who had stolen the money refund it.

“If elected, I will bring back the oil subsidy, and whoever stole the money must refund it,” he said.

He further said the subsidy could have been removed without causing the level of hardship being experienced by Nigerians if the savings had been properly used.

The government successfully removed the subsidy, but we do not know where the money went.

“If they had used the money for development, to solve security problems, for education, and to create opportunities for the youth, it would be different,” Atiku said.