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Video: I Am Now Obedient – APC Senatorial Aspirant Dumps Tinubu For Peter Obi

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By Justina Otio
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Daniel Onjeh
Daniel Onjeh

Key Takeaways

  • Benue South APC senatorial aspirant, Daniel Onjeh, withdrew support for President Bola Tinubu and Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, and joined the Obidient Movement.
  • In a Facebook video shared on Thursday during a visit to NDC vice presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Onjeh pledged support for NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
  • Onjeh gave no clear reason, but the report linked his switch to failing to secure the APC senatorial ticket after the May 2026 primaries.

An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the Benue South Senatorial District, Daniel Onjeh, has withdrawn his support for President Bola Tinubu and Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Onjeh stated that he has decided to go where he is valued and has joined the Obidient Movement.

Naija News reports that Onjeh declared his support for the Movement during a visit to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Speaking via a video shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, the former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also declared his support for the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, stating that he is “humbly Obidient”.

In a post accompanying the footage, Onjeh said his principles had been misunderstood by the APC leaders, adding that he had now embraced the Obidient movement.

He wrote, “They misconstrued my principles as stubbornness. Now, I’m humbly Obidient. You go where you’re valued.”

Onjeh did not disclose the reason for his decision; however, it might not be unconnected to his failure to secure the APC senatorial ticket ahead of the January election.

Onjeh had been a strong supporter of President Tinubu and Governor Alia before the APC primary election held in May 2026.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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