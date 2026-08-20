Video: I Am Now Obedient – APC Senatorial Aspirant Dumps Tinubu For Peter Obi

An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the Benue South Senatorial District, Daniel Onjeh, has withdrawn his support for President Bola Tinubu and Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Onjeh stated that he has decided to go where he is valued and has joined the Obidient Movement.

Naija News reports that Onjeh declared his support for the Movement during a visit to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Speaking via a video shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, the former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also declared his support for the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, stating that he is “humbly Obidient”.

In a post accompanying the footage, Onjeh said his principles had been misunderstood by the APC leaders, adding that he had now embraced the Obidient movement.

He wrote, “They misconstrued my principles as stubbornness. Now, I’m humbly Obidient. You go where you’re valued.”

Onjeh did not disclose the reason for his decision; however, it might not be unconnected to his failure to secure the APC senatorial ticket ahead of the January election.

Onjeh had been a strong supporter of President Tinubu and Governor Alia before the APC primary election held in May 2026.