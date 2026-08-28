2027: Dickson Meets Peter Obi, Kwankwaso, Details Emerge (Photos)

The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, on Thursday, met with the party’s 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Naija News reports that the meeting also had in attendance the National Chairman of the NDC, Senator Moses Cleopas, and other party leaders.

According to Dickson, the meeting focused on preparations for the 2027 general elections as the party continued consultations and deliberations on important issues.

The NDC National Leader further disclosed that part of the meeting’s agenda was to further deliberate and finalize on the unveiling of the party’s Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He appealed for all members and stakeholders of the party to embrace unity and work together for the success of all their candidates at the polls.

“Today, I met with our Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and the Running Mate, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, alongside the National Chairman and other party leaders, in continuation of our consultations and deliberations on issues concerning our Party and the nation.

“We met two days ago, and we met again today to further deliberate and finalise decisions, particularly as we prepare for the unveiling of our Party’s Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“At this critical stage, I call on all stakeholders, aspirants and members of our great Party to unite, close ranks and work collectively for the success of our candidates at all levels, from top to bottom,” Dickson wrote on his 𝕏 account.