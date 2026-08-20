2027: Why I Chose To Work With Peter Obi – Kwankwaso

The 2027 vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has disclosed that he agreed to serve as Peter Obi’s running mate to bring solutions to the myriad challenges facing Nigeria.

Kwankwaso, in a statement on Wednesday night, lamented that the country is faced with multiple challenges, including youth unemployment, insecurity, and economic downturn.

He, however, said working with Peter Obi gives the chance to turn things around and build the kind of nation that the incoming generation would be proud of.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Kano State made his stand known in a statement issued to Nigerians to mark the official commencement of campaigns for the 2027 presidential elections.

He said Nigerians stand at a critical crossroads going into the 2027 elections.

He said, “My dear Nigerians,

“As the 2027 presidential campaign officially begins, I call on every Nigerian to reflect deeply on the state of our nation and the kind of country we want to leave for the next generation.

“Nigeria stands at a critical crossroads. Our people are facing a difficult economic reality. The rising cost of food and essential goods has placed enormous pressure on families.

“Millions of young Nigerians are searching for meaningful employment and opportunities, while businesses are struggling with high operating costs and an uncertain economic environment.

“At the same time, insecurity continues to threaten communities across the country. Too many families have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of violence.

“Our farmers need security to return to their farms, our children need safe schools, and every Nigerian deserves to live without fear.

“Our education and healthcare systems require urgent investment. Our infrastructure must be improved, our institutions strengthened, and public resources managed with greater transparency and accountability.”

Despite the identified challenges, Kwankwaso insisted that the solutions are in sight with the right set of leaders and urged Nigerians to support the Obi-Kwankwaso presidential ticket.

He argued that their interest is beyond politics or religion, but focused on making Nigeria work for the prosperity of its citizens.

The former Minister also charged politicians to campaign peacefully and responsibly.

“These challenges are serious, but Nigeria is full of hope. We have the people, resources and potential to build a prosperous and secure nation. What we need is leadership with the competence, courage and commitment to put the interests of Nigerians first.

“This is why I have chosen to work with His Excellency, Peter Obi, on the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket.

“Our partnership is not about region, religion or personal ambition. It is about Nigeria. We believe in a country where government serves the people, where hard work is rewarded, where young people can build successful futures at home, and where every citizen has a fair opportunity to prosper.

“To our young people, women, workers, farmers, entrepreneurs and professionals, I ask you to join us in this journey.

“Let us move beyond politics of division and focus on the issues that affect our daily lives. Let us demand accountability, competence and results from those entrusted with public office.

“The 2027 election presents Nigerians with an opportunity to choose a new direction.

“I therefore call on all Nigerians to support the Obi–Kwankwaso ticket and all candidates of the NDC and join us in the task of rebuilding our nation.

“Let us campaign peacefully, responsibly and with the national interest at heart.

“Together, we can build a stronger nation and Nigeria will be OK,” he concluded.