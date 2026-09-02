Kwankwaso Speaks After Meeting With Peter Obi, NDC Candidates

Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has expressed confidence that Nigeria can overcome its current challenges.

Kwankwaso said the country’s future remained promising as he outlined the focus of his political partnership with the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that the former Kano State Governor made this known in a post on his verified Facebook page after meeting with Obi alongside NDC governorship, senatorial and other candidates at the Obidient Headquarters in Abuja.

Kwankwaso said the meeting was centred on strategies to strengthen the party’s structures and take its message of national redemption beyond the major cities to rural communities.

According to him, the NDC is determined to deepen its presence at the grassroots by engaging directly with Nigerians in rural areas.

Kwankwaso said his partnership with Obi was driven by a shared desire to address some of the major challenges confronting vulnerable Nigerians.

He listed poverty reduction, tackling the rising number of out-of-school children, supporting small and medium-sized businesses and improving national security among the key areas of focus.

The former governor also said the partnership was aimed at promoting national unity and transforming Nigeria from what he described as a consumption-driven economy into a productive one.

“Our dynamic partnership with His Excellency Peter Obi is rooted in a shared commitment to lifting vulnerable Nigerians out of poverty, reducing the number of out-of-school children, supporting small and medium-sized businesses, securing our nation, uniting our people, and moving Nigeria from consumption to production,” he said.

Kwankwaso further disclosed that the party would continue working on its grassroots structures while taking its message directly to rural communities.

He said the approach was part of efforts to broaden the party’s political reach and ensure that Nigerians at the grassroots were carried along.

Despite the challenges facing the country, the former Kano governor maintained an optimistic outlook about Nigeria’s future.

He ended his message with a brief but emphatic declaration: “Nigeria will be OK.”