What Peter Obi Told Me About ADC And Why He Decided To Leave The Party – Ononuju

Political analyst Katch Ononuju has explained the reason former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and later left the political platform.

Naija News reports that Ononuju made the disclosure during an interview on SYMFONI TV.

Ononuju spoke about Obi’s decision to join the ADC and the discussions he had with the former governor before the move.

He recalled advising Obi against joining the opposition platform at the time.

According to Ononuju, Obi explained that remaining outside the political structure would make it difficult for him to negotiate for political power.

The former governor, he said, believed he needed to enter the political space and work from within if he wanted to play a role in the struggle for power.

Ononuju said he personally decided not to join Obi in the arrangement.

He added that some other political figures also chose to stay away from the coalition.

He said: “When Peter Obi said, ‘I don’t like you going to ADC,’ what he told me in Enugu is, ‘Look, the people said I can’t negotiate for power staying outside the room. I need to go into the room to go and negotiate with power.’

“So, he went in there, and when there’s no way… he now gave that public conference that he’s gone there and there is no way for him. So, the natural thing is he gets out.”