‘I’m Not Sure If I Can Recover From Dan Orbih’s Death’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed uncertainty about recovering from the shock of the death of his political ally, Dan Orbih.

Naija News earlier reported that the family announced Orbih’s passing in a statement signed by Francis Udukhomoi Orbih, Esq., on behalf of the Orbih family.

Orbih, an ally of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, reportedly died on Monday, 31st August 2026.

During his monthly media chat on Wednesday in Rivers State, Wike described the deceased as a trusted ally who usually remains firm even when put under political pressure.

He said, “Dan Orbih was a trusted ally. He was a firm man even when under pressure.

“His death is a big shock to me. I’m not sure if I can recover from the death.”

Meanwhile, the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mourned the death of Orbih.

Orbih was a prominent figure within the PDP and played an active role in the party’s affairs in Edo State, the South-South region and Nigeria.

The Edo PDP described his death as a painful loss to the party and the wider political community.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Edo State PDP Chairman, Nosa M. Ogieva-Okunbor (Esq.), and the State Secretary, Hillary Otsu.