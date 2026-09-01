Edo PDP Mourns Dan Orbih

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mourned the death of its former state chairman and current National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Osi Orbih.

Naija News reports that Orbih was a prominent figure within the PDP and played an active role in the party’s affairs in Edo State, the South-South region and Nigeria.

The Edo PDP described his death as a painful loss to the party and the wider political community.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Edo State PDP Chairman, Nosa M. Ogieva-Okunbor (Esq.), and the State Secretary, Hillary Otsu.

The Edo PDP said his years of service and role in the development of the party would be remembered.

The party also expressed sympathy to his family and loved ones as they deal with his death. It called for privacy for the family during the mourning period.

The statement read in part: “Throughout his decades of service, Chief Orbih was recognized for his steadfast commitment to public leadership, party unity, and the advancement of democratic ideals within Edo State, the South‑South geopolitical zone and across Nigeria. His passing marks the loss of a respected figure whose influence extended across communities, institutions, and GENERATIONS.

“The family requests privacy during this period of mourning. Further announcements regarding funeral arrangements and related activities will be communicated by the family in due course. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”