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Gov. Okpebholo Mourns PDP Chieftain, Dan Orbih

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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PDP Chieftain, Dan Osi Orbih and Governor Monday Okpehbolo
PDP Chieftain, Dan Osi Orbih and Governor Monday Okpehbolo

Key Takeaways

  • Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, mourned PDP chieftain, Daniel Osi Orbih, describing his death as a major loss to his family and Edo State.
  • The Orbih family announced his death in a statement signed by Francis Udukhomoi Orbih, and said the Wike ally died on August 31, 2026.
  • Okpebholo, through Chief Press Secretary, Patrick Akhere Ebojele, said Orbih served as Ambrose Alli University Governing Council chairman and helped drive its development agenda.

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has described the death of Peoples Democratic Congress (PDP) chieftain, Daniel Osi Orbih, as a significant loss to his family and the state.

Naija News earlier reported that the family announced Orbih’s passing in a statement signed by Francis Udukhomoi Orbih, Esq., on behalf of the Orbih family.

Orbih, an ally of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, reportedly died on Monday, 31st August 2026.

In a statement issued on Monday through his Chief Press Secretary, Patrick Akhere Ebojele, Okpebholo expressed deep condolences to the Orbih family on the loss of their son.

Okpebholo said Orbih, the Chairman of the Governing Council of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, was dedicated to institutional leadership and educational excellence.

The Governor also described Orbih as an astute political leader, stressing that in his service as AAU Governing Council Chairman, the deceased demonstrated unwavering commitment to advancing the university’s developmental agenda and played an instrumental role in strengthening ties between the state government and the institution.

Okpebholo prayed that the Almighty would grant the family, friends, and colleagues the fortitude to bear this loss, adding that Orbih’s legacy of service would continue to inspire generations of students and educators in Edo State.

 

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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