Gov. Okpebholo Mourns PDP Chieftain, Dan Orbih

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has described the death of Peoples Democratic Congress (PDP) chieftain, Daniel Osi Orbih, as a significant loss to his family and the state.

Naija News earlier reported that the family announced Orbih’s passing in a statement signed by Francis Udukhomoi Orbih, Esq., on behalf of the Orbih family.

Orbih, an ally of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, reportedly died on Monday, 31st August 2026.

In a statement issued on Monday through his Chief Press Secretary, Patrick Akhere Ebojele, Okpebholo expressed deep condolences to the Orbih family on the loss of their son.

Okpebholo said Orbih, the Chairman of the Governing Council of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, was dedicated to institutional leadership and educational excellence.

The Governor also described Orbih as an astute political leader, stressing that in his service as AAU Governing Council Chairman, the deceased demonstrated unwavering commitment to advancing the university’s developmental agenda and played an instrumental role in strengthening ties between the state government and the institution.

Okpebholo prayed that the Almighty would grant the family, friends, and colleagues the fortitude to bear this loss, adding that Orbih’s legacy of service would continue to inspire generations of students and educators in Edo State.