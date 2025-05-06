‘Obaseki Has Brought Unprecedented Disaster To PDP Family’ – Wike’a Ally, Orbih Lament Over Party Woes In Edo

The factional National Vice Chairman South South of the Peoples Democratic (PDP), Dan Orbih, has accused former governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, and acting national chairman of the party, Umar Damagum, of being responsible for the current wave of defection and other woes confronting the party in the State.

Naija News reports that Orbih, while reacting to the defection of the State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon blessing Agbebaku, two assembly members, as well as other notable party members, said Obaseki has brought unprecedented disaster to the PDP family.

According to him, the party’s issues commenced after Damagun and his people gave Obaseki the right to determine who becomes the PDP’s candidate in the September 21, 2024 governorship election.

Orbih, an ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, noted that the party had never had it this bad in Edo.

He appealed to other members to join in the process of rebuilding the party in the state.

He said, “The way we are going now, we may end up not having any member in the house.

“We anticipated this, because we told the then national chairman Umaru Damagun and his people that giving Obaseki the right to determine who becomes the party’s candidate in the September 21, 2024 governorship election is like building the party on a sinking sad.

“But, they didn’t listen to us and today, the self acclaimed leadership of the Edo PDP (Obaseki) has brought this unprecedented disaster to the PDP family in the state.

“We are in a process of putting efforts in place to prevent the party from political extinction arising from what he described as former governor Godwin Obaseki bad governance in the state.

“What we have been trying to do is to reach out to aggrieved members who are even more angry now, knowing the extent of damage the former governor did the party and in state.

“It may take a very long time and it required commitment and dedication to achieve it”.