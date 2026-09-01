Full List: Okpebholo Appoints Edo Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the appointment members for the Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a ‘Government Special Announcement’ on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor.

The government stated that the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board will be inaugurated by the Governor on a date to be announced later.

1. Alhaji Musa Uduimo – Chairman

2. Alhaji Abdul Aziz Igbinidu – Member

3. Hajia Usenat Audu Esohe – Member

4. Alhaji Musa Isiwele – Member

5. Hajiya Mrs. Rabi Abiri – Member

6. Ahmed Evbareke – Member

7. Mallam Naasir Usman – Member

8. Sheikh Sirajudeen Muhammed – Member

9. Mallam Omosa Shittu Musa – Member

10. Sh. Abdul-Ali Abdulqadir Momoh – Member

11. Mallam Ismail Ibrahim – Member

12. Alhaji Muhammed Otokiti – Member

13. Alhaji Buhari Aideghese – Member

14. Mallam Abdullahi Aminu – Member

15. Hajia Zuliatu Bello Osagie – Member

16. Adams Inusa Oshiokhamhele – Member

17. Sanni Muhammad – Member

18. Mulikat Iyoha Oare – Member

19. Mallam Uthman Abu – Member

20. Mallam Hassan Mahadi – Member

21. Alhaji Prince Isah Momodu – Member

22. Mallam Mukhtar Abdulkadir – Member

23. Prince Afe Aliru Momoh – Member

24. Abdul Rahman Momodu JP – Member

25. Arc. Mamud Oyarelemi – Member

26. Abdulkabir M. Eranga – Secretary

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed more than 40 of its personnel over alleged corruption and financial misconduct in the last two and a half years.

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, disclosed this on Monday, August 31, 2027, in Abuja while speaking with media executives and journalists, Naija News reports.

According to him, more than five of the dismissed officers are currently facing prosecution, while case files involving other personnel are being prepared for legal action.

Olukoyede said the disciplinary measures were part of efforts by the commission to ensure that its personnel maintain the highest level of integrity while investigating and prosecuting corruption cases.

“In the past two and a half years or three years of my service, I have asked them to dismiss over 40 staff on account of corruption and financial malpractice.

“More than five of them are being prosecuted at the moment. You can follow those cases in court; they are public knowledge,” he said.

The EFCC boss maintained that officers of the commission cannot effectively fight corruption if they are themselves involved in corrupt practices.

He disclosed that the agency had also introduced measures aimed at strengthening accountability among its personnel.

One of such measures, he said, was a new gift policy designed to regulate the acceptance and declaration of gifts received by EFCC staff.

Olukoyede explained that personnel would be required to declare gifts above a specified value, including gifts received from relatives based abroad.

He said the commission would determine the categories and monetary value of gifts that staff members could accept, noting that the policy would help ensure that officers could account for their sources of income and standard of living.