PDP Sets Up Caretaker Committees In Bayelsa, Edo Over Leadership Crisis

The South-South Zonal Working Committee (ZWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed new caretaker committees to take charge of party affairs in Bayelsa and Edo states for a three-month period.

This development comes on the heels of the dissolution of the Bayelsa State Working Committee and the previous caretaker committee in Edo State, as ratified by the ZWC during a meeting chaired by the party’s National Vice-Chairman (South-South), Dan Orbih.

A statement issued by the Zonal Publicity Secretary, Etim Isong, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday, confirmed the appointments.

According to Isong, the ZWC arrived at the decision due to what it described as gross misconduct exhibited by the former executives. These actions, he said, violated several provisions of the PDP constitution and contributed to the party’s mishandling of internal challenges in both states.

“For Edo, we took into reckoning the poor performance and woeful outing by the party in the state in the last governorship elections. So we are taking these decisions in the best interest of the PDP after a careful review of the activities of the party in both states,” Isong noted.

He clarified that the move aligns with the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017, specifically referencing Articles 10(1), (f), (g), (k), and (4) as well as Articles 26(2), (a), 27(2)(a & b), 58(1), (a), (c), (i), (j), and 59(1)(f).

“The zonal working committee hopes that this bold move will strengthen the party’s foundation and ensure effective leadership in both states,” he added.

In Bayelsa, the newly formed caretaker committee will be led by George Turnah, who serves as the South-South Zonal Secretary. Tony Gabriel will act as Deputy Chairman, and Ebilade Ekerefe has been named Secretary.

Other members include Didi Werilaghebofa (Vice Chairman, Central), Andy Majors (Vice Chairman, East), Evelyn Odi (Vice Chairman, West), Biobelemoye Igoniwari (Treasurer), Awudumapu Agorodi (Legal Adviser), Erepagamo Eke-Spiff (Financial Secretary), and Amain Oyeintariperedei (Auditor).

The list is completed with Derri Wright as Publicity Secretary, Christian Akuraku as Organising Secretary, Ato Alfreda as Woman Leader, and Nicholas Eferebo as Youth Leader.

For Edo State, Nosa Ogieva will serve as Chairman, while Chief Sunny Okomayin takes the position of Deputy Chairman. Hillary Otsu has been appointed as Secretary.

The team also includes Nosa Iseleomon (Vice Chairman, South), Ehisota Oriakhi (Vice Chairman, Central), Richard Ehimigbai (Vice Chairman, North), Mrs Tes Sorae (Woman Leader), Benjamin Ehinlebodiaye (Treasurer), Emma Akhaba (Auditor), Daniel Okojie (Organising Secretary), Bob-Manuel Umoru (Publicity Secretary), William Umoru (Legal Adviser), Moses Izobo (Financial Secretary), and Destiny Oreye (Youth Leader).

Dan Orbih, speaking on the recent changes, reiterated “the importance of unity and discipline within the party.”

He encouraged the newly appointed caretaker leaders to prioritise reconciliation and foster internal harmony as the PDP seeks to reposition itself in Bayelsa and Edo.