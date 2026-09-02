Wike Reveals Cause Of Flooding In Abuja, Blames Illegal Buildings

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disclosed the cause of flooding in Abuja.

He stated that the flooding in Abuja is partly caused by illegal construction on waterways and the effects of climate change.

Naija News reports that Wike made the remark during a media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to the minister, the recurring flooding in parts of Abuja is linked to the obstruction of waterways by illegal construction.

“The floods in Abuja today are a result of people building on waterways in Abuja illegally over the years,” Wike said.

He disclosed that the FCT Administration had taken action against officials found to have facilitated illegal developments.

“We suspended a director in the FCDA who was illegally giving building approvals to build on waterways,” he said.

Wike, however, said human activities were not the only factor contributing to the flooding, noting that climate change was also responsible.

“Climate change is also responsible for the flooding being experienced recently in Abuja,” he said.

His comments come amid renewed concerns over flooding in parts of the capital following heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Wike, has slammed the vice presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, over his decision to shut down the court during his tenure as Rivers State Governor.

Naija News reports that Wike spoke during a media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the legacy the current NBA president would leave behind, Wike expressed concern over the decision to invite Amaechi, whom he accused of shutting down the courts and causing a woman to give birth in prison.

He said, “Rotimi Amaechi, who wants to be Vice President today, once shut down the court in Rivers State and caused a pregnant woman to give birth in prison.

“I told the current NBA president why I did not support her. She went to invite a former governor of the state who chained and locked up the court for almost two years.”