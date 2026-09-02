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It Is Not Police Responsibility To Control Roaming Cows On Abuja Streets – Spokesperson

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Nigerian Police Force
Nigerian Police Force

Key Takeaways

  • Nigeria Police Force spokesperson, CSP Ani Iniedu, said on Tuesday that controlling roaming cows on Abuja streets is not part of police responsibility.
  • Iniedu said animal control belongs to the relevant environment authorities, and police only act when cattle commit offences, damage property, or trespass after a report.
  • His clarification follows repeated sightings of cows on major Abuja roads, after FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, apologised and accepted responsibility for the problem.

The spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Ani Iniedu, has declared that control of roaming cows in Abuja is not part of Police responsibility.

Speaking on Tuesday at a joint security spokespersons’ briefing, Iniedu maintained that the control of roaming cows in the Federal Capital Territory is not within the mandate of the Police.

According to him, the responsibility for controlling animals, including cattle, rests with the relevant environment authorities.

He explained that Police intervention in such matters can only become necessary when the animals are involved in an offence, cause damage to property, or trespass.

“The responsibility for the control of animals is the Ministry or Department of the Environment. Where we come in is if the cow has committed an offence or the cow is involved in the destruction of your property or trespassing your property.

“If that is the case, it is reported to the nearest police station,” he said.

He said when criminal offences are involved, the Police would investigate any complaint formally lodged over offences allegedly committed by roaming cattle.

“We will commence investigation immediately. That is if a complaint was made. If it is going out to look for cows, it is not one of our responsibilities,” Iniedu stated.

The clarification comes amid concerns over the continued sighting of cattle roaming freely on major roads and other areas of Abuja, raising concerns about public safety, traffic and possible damage to property.

Naija News recalls that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, recently apologised for the continued presence of cows on the streets of Abuja.

Wike, who spoke during his monthly media chat, said he takes responsibility for the situation.

Wike admitted that cattle were still roaming some streets in the nation’s capital despite efforts by the FCT Administration.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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