Immigration Officer Dies After Rifle Accidentally Fires

A Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) officer, Joseph Ali, has reportedly lost his life following an accidental discharge from a locally manufactured firearm at his residence in Abuja.

Ali was said to have sustained a fatal gunshot injury to his left eye at about 7:30 am in Compensation Layout, Old Kutunku, while getting ready to leave for work.

The incident was reported to the police after a distress call was received from the neighbourhood, according to a police signal obtained by SaharaReporters.

Ali had reportedly finished dressing for work when he picked up a locally fabricated rifle allegedly used for security purposes within the community.

The officer was said to have planned to hide the firearm before leaving for his duty post. However, the report indicated that he did not realise that the rifle was still cocked.

As he attempted to pick it up, the weapon discharged, sending pellets into his left eye.

The police report stated, “In the process of picking it up, the rifle discharged, with the pellets hitting him on the left eye.”

The shooting reportedly occurred while Ali’s wife and children were present at the residence.

Following the incident, the injured officer was rushed to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital for emergency treatment.

Efforts to save his life were unsuccessful, as the doctor who attended to him reportedly certified him dead upon examination.

The police signal stated, “Victim is taken to UATH where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead.”

His remains were later transferred to the hospital mortuary, where they were deposited pending an autopsy.

The police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The matter has been transferred to the Department of Criminal Investigation for further inquiry.