Adeleke Charges New Osun Police Commissioner To Restore Public Trust

The Nigeria Police Force has appointed Ibrahim Zungura as the new Commissioner of Police in Osun State, taking charge of the command after his transfer from the Police Academy in Kano.

Zungura, who previously served as Commissioner of Police in charge of Training and Courses at the academy, arrived at the Osun State Police Command headquarters in Osogbo on Monday. The Commissioner of Police assigned to the 2026 Osun governorship election, Samuel Etaifo, received him at the command.

The appointment comes less than two weeks after the August 15 Osun governorship election and follows months of criticism of the command by political actors and civil society groups over allegations of bias in the handling of politically sensitive matters before the poll.

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has charged Zungura to restore public confidence in the police and ensure impartial policing across the state as Osun continues to deal with tensions from the election.

Adeleke gave the charge when the new commissioner paid him a courtesy visit in Osogbo shortly after assuming office. In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke also urged Zungura to reorganise the command, strengthen police-community relations and address conduct that has fuelled perceptions of partisanship within the force.

“I therefore have specific requests as part of our efforts to consolidate peace and state reconciliation: Let us rebuild public trust in the police. You must make deliberate efforts to remove many areas of current police conduct that paint it as partisan and anti-people,” Adeleke said.