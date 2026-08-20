Wike Orders Demolition Of 30 Houses In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered the immediate demolition of about 30 buildings blocking the construction of Ring Road III corridor at the Karsana axis, Abuja.

Naija News reports that the Minister gave the directive on Thursday while inspecting the ongoing construction of Arterial Road N16, from Ring Road II to Ring Road III.

According to him, the buildings ordered to be demolished were illegally erected.

The Minister gave the order after the acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, Richard Dauda, informed him about the illegal structures erected directly on the path of the project.

Dauda explained that the 30 buildings encroached on the Ring Road III corridor.

Wike insisted that no private structure or illegal development would be allowed to obstruct critical public infrastructure or distort the Abuja Master Plan.

He directed the Department of Development Control to demolish the illegal buildings immediately.

“We’ll have to demolish this right now. How can it be like this? It’s a road and not a layout,” he said.

He described the Arterial Road N16, through Ring Road III, as a major project that is worth executing, assuring residents that it would be delivered by December.

The Minister also inspected the ongoing construction of the five-kilometre Zaudna-Kaba-Kagini Road, as well as a Magistrate Court under construction in Garki.