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Wike Blows Hot, Accuses Two APC Governors Of Working Against Him

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By Justina Otio
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The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, accused Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, and Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, of working against him despite his earlier support.
  • Wike said in a Port Harcourt media chat on Wednesday that Abdulrazaq was championing a campaign against him, adding that he confronted the governor directly.
  • Wike said during his monthly Rivers media parley that he will not sit in Abuja and allow ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to win the 2027 election.

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has revealed that there are two All Progressives Congress (APC) governors working against him.

According to him, the governors of Imo and Kwara states, Hope Uzodinma and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, have failed to reciprocate the support he gave to them.

Naija News reports that he disclosed this during a media chat in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Wike accused governor Abdulrazaq of being at the forefront of a campaign against him, stressing that he once confronted the governor over his attitude.

Take for example, Kwara, he has been the one championing this campaign against me everywhere.

“Yes, I have confronted him too. I don’t talk about what I cannot defend,” Wike said.

He also referenced a strained relationship with Uzodinma, accusing the Imo governor of refusing to support him.

Governor Hope, he knows the support I give to him,” the minister lamented.

Meanwhile, Wike, has said he would not remain passive and allow the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to win the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Wike, while fielding questions during his monthly media parley in Rivers State, said his frequent visits to the state were necessary to monitor political activities and ensure things were done properly ahead of the forthcoming election.

Dismissing claims of relocating to Rivers State, Wike said he could not afford to remain in Abuja and rely solely on assurances from political associates that everything was going well in the state.

According to the Minister, the current period was politically significant.

He said, “It’s not about relocating, it’s about coming home to relate with the people and talk to them, and also do those things you know how to do very well, not to take chances.

“So I’m not relocating. I don’t need to relocate, but I also have to be in touch with my people so that I don’t just sit in Abuja and then say that everything is going on there well.

“I don’t want to sit in Abuja and candidates are saying, ‘oh, don’t bother, everything is going on well’. I have to come home and see that all those things are going on. ‘Have you done this? Have you done this? What about this? What about this?

“I can tell you my parents are still very much alive. Of course, this is time for politics.

“You want me to fold my hands for Atiku Abubakar to come and win the election?” 

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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