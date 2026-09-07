2027: ‘Rigging Can’t Take Place Under My Watch’ – Peter Obi

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has vowed never to allow election rigging if elected president of Nigeria in the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, during an interview with Arise Television, vowed to fight corruption and address issues of waste management, law and order, among others.

According to the former Governor of Anambra State, many things would be done properly if elected president of Nigeria.

Peter Obi also added that he will focus on uniting the country.

He said, “I will be able to do a number of things which will bring honour and respect to the country. You know that I will fight corruption, I will deal with the issue of waste, I will deal with the issue of law and order.

“Of course, what we are talking about now about rigging election can’t take place under my watch, the parties will function as parties and things will be done properly.

“There are quite a number of things that can be done properly as I will focus on our priorities, which is to unite the country, the country is not united today; secure the country, ensure development of critical areas like health and education.”