2027: If You Manipulate Results, You Invite Anarchy – Senator Umeh

Senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, has defended former Anambra State governor Peter Obi over his recent warning that Nigerians would resist any attempt to manipulate their votes during the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Umeh said Obi’s remarks should not be interpreted as a call for violence or disorder, but as a message urging electoral authorities and Nigerians to ensure that votes cast during the election are properly protected and counted.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Monday, Umeh said Obi’s position was within the expectations of voters who want a credible electoral process.

The lawmaker argued that Nigerians would have little reason to reject election results if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducts the exercise transparently and ensures that votes are properly counted, recorded and collated.

He said: “Our votes this time must count, and whoever doesn’t count it, we will count the person. I think the statement he made is not extreme. It is not inciting in any form. He merely stated what the Nigerian electorate will be expecting in 2027.

“There will be no room for fraud or manipulation of election results, if taken further, it is a call on the electoral umpire to ensure that what will come out of that process will be genuine and real.”

“A call to patriotic duty to the electoral commission to ensure that they don’t create a situation where people will doubt the results they will declare.

“So, whether he says the people will count the votes or we count them is a call to duty and awakening the consciousness of everybody to help to protect the sanctity of the ballot box.

“If you want to prevent anarchy, the best way to go about it is by doing what is right. There will be no anarchy. When you manipulate and give false results, you are the one inviting the anarchy not Peter Obi, who is saying that the right thing should be done.”