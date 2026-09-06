None Of The People Contesting Against Tinubu Can Change Nigeria Including Peter Obi – Datti

Labour Party former vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has declared that none of President Bola Tinubu’s challengers, including Peter Obi, can change Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed made the statement during an interview on MIC ON Podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye.

The politician said he did not believe the opposition figures seeking to challenge Tinubu had what it would take to transform the country.

He said: “I will simply advise uncle (Tinubu) to please prepare to hand over and move away, but not to the people contesting against him.

“Because none of them will improve Nigeria. All those people contesting against him too were all in bed together at some point or another, including Peter Obi. At some point, he was in PDP.”

Baba-Ahmed and Obi were the Labour Party’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates respectively in the 2023 election.

Their ticket finished third in the election behind Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In other news, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has revealed that he advised the former Anambra State governor not to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to Baba-Ahmed, he had concerns about Obi’s decision to move away from the political arrangement he was previously associated with and warned him that the ADC was not the right platform for his political ambitions.