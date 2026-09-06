Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 6th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 6th September, 2026.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has predicted that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate’s running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, will ask his supporters to boycott the 2027 presidential election before voting ends on election day.

Wike said Amaechi would be forced to make the call after realizing that he could not defeat the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State.

The FCT Minister stated this on Saturday during a grand reception held in his honour in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Naija News reports.

According to Wike, Amaechi would know early on election day that victory was out of his reach.

“On election day, before 11am, Amaechi will tell his people to boycott the election because he knows there’s no way he’ll defeat us,” Wike said.

The minister further mocked Amaechi, saying his performance in his hometown would determine the strength of his support in the election.

“If he wins his village, Ubima, then he has won the election. That’s if he will win his own polling unit,” he said.

Wike also took a swipe at the security arrangements that previously surrounded Amaechi, accusing him of using soldiers and police officers to intimidate people during his political activities in the state.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has dissolved all ad hoc committees constituted by the 10th House, effectively bringing their ongoing assignments to an end.

Naija News reports that among the affected panels is the committee chaired by Yusuf Gagdi, which was investigating controversies surrounding the inclusion of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

The dissolution was communicated to lawmakers in a memorandum issued by the leadership of the House and signed by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Sidi Ibrahim.

The memo, titled, “Dissolution of all Ad hoc Committees of the House of Representatives,” was addressed to chairmen and members of the affected committees.

According to the directive, the dissolution took effect from Friday, August 28, 2026.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the rainbow coalition in Rivers State will copy the definition of brotherhood by the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, and vote for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Wike, while speaking on Saturday in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, recalled that Amaechi chose former President Muhammadu Buhari over then-President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2015 presidential election.

According to Wike, Amaechi, at the time, said brotherhood is not a blood relation, and they will use that definition for the forthcoming election.

He accused the former Rivers State governor of taking the University of Transportation to Daura in Katsina State at his home state’s expense.

Wike added that Amaechi did nothing for the people of Rivers State while serving as Minister of Transportation.

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has accused the Federal Government of living in denial over its claim that insecurity has improved across Nigeria.

The opposition party said the reality on the ground was different, arguing that Nigeria’s security situation had worsened under President Bola Tinubu.

The APM National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, made the position known in a statement on Friday while reacting to comments by the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.), that security had improved in the country, Naija News reports.

The party described the minister’s claim as a dangerous distortion of reality, stressing that Nigeria was now ranked the fourth most insecure country in the world in the 2026 Global Terrorism Index (GTI).

According to the APM, Nigeria moved two places from sixth position in the 2025 index to fourth in the 2026 ranking.

Yusuf said it was ‘deeply disappointing’ that a minister of the Federal Republic would make such claims at a time when Nigerians were being killed, kidnapped, displaced and terrorized across different parts of the country.

He accused the Tinubu administration of being insensitive to the suffering of Nigerians facing killings, maiming, rape, abduction for ransom and detention by bandits in what he described as dehumanizing conditions.

The party claimed that more than 600,000 Nigerians had been killed, while no fewer than 2.2 million others, including women and children, had been abducted in the last three years of the Tinubu administration.

The APM also accused the government of downplaying the seriousness of abductions, alleging that the administration had treated an act of terrorism as a family affair while affected families continued to suffer.

The party challenged President Tinubu, the Defence Minister and other senior officials in the Presidency to test their claim of improved security by travelling on Nigerian roads without armed security escorts.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has taken a swipe at Governors who believe his rainbow coalition will have a negative effect on the number of votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

According to the Minister, such Governors only lack the capacity to deliver votes in their domains.

He assured that the coalition would not reduce Tinubu’s votes but would increase them.

Naija News reports that Wike made the declaration during a grand reception held in his honour by the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State on Saturday.

Wike also queried why those talking down about the Rainbow Coalition could not get massive votes for Tinubu during the 2023 election when the coalition didn’t exist.

He said Tinubu didn’t get up to 5% in the states of some people complaining and therefore cautioned them against using cheap propaganda.

The former Governor of Rivers State again reiterated that the Rainbow Coalition would support President Tinubu, adding that Rivers State is different.

A former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has emerged as the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) governorship candidate in Nasarawa State for the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Adamu, the sole aspirant in the replacement primary held in Lafia on Saturday, was declared the party’s flag-bearer after securing votes from participating delegates across the state.

The exercise was organised to replace the party’s previous candidate, Musa Adamu Angba.

Chairman of the SDP Electoral Committee for Nasarawa State, Barrister Joseph Achille, announced Adamu’s emergence at the collation centre at Ta’al Hotel, Lafia.

Achille said voting was conducted across the state’s 13 local government areas before the results were collated at the council level and forwarded to the committee.

He said 28,637 delegates participated in the exercise, which he described as peaceful.

The electoral committee chairman said votes from the wards were collated before the final declaration was made.

Nollywood actress, Oluebube Obio, has alleged that she was forced to attend an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign event, claiming that her safety could not be guaranteed.

Naija News reports that the actress made the claim while responding to criticism over videos showing her at the political gathering.

Some Nigerians had questioned why she attended the campaign, prompting Oluebube to explain that there was more to her appearance than what was seen in the videos.

In a social media post, she alleged that she was being blackmailed and said she would reveal those behind it when the time was right.

She also appealed to her supporters to pray for her, saying she felt uncomfortable and stressed during the event.

The actress, however, did not mention the names of those she accused of forcing or blackmailing her and gave no further details about the circumstances surrounding her appearance at the APC campaign.

The daughter of Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia and music icon, 2Baba, Isabell Idibia, has opened up about the close relationship between her mother and celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry.

Naija News reports that Isabell, during an interview on Yanga FM 89.9 Lagos, dismissed suggestions that the duo’s friendship was only for public appearances.

According to Isabell, her mother’s close relationship with Swanky is genuine and goes beyond social media and red-carpet events.

She said, “They are actually close; it is not just for the camera. Sometimes they are even on FaceTime. He was at the house some time ago, but I was asleep and couldn’t see him. That is my Uncle Swanky.”

When asked about her favourite song from her father’s extensive catalogue, Isabell singled out the hit track “Nfanga Ibaga” as her top choice.

The D’Tigress of Nigeria suffered their second consecutive defeat at the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup after losing 71-67 to Hungary in Group B earlier today, September 5, in Berlin, Germany.

Naija News reports that D’Tigress went into the game looking to bounce back from their 99-81 defeat to South Korea in their opening match, while Hungary also needed a response after France handed them a heavy 99-53 loss.

Hungary made the stronger start and controlled much of the game, with Juhasz and Takacs-Kiss combining for 36 points to lead their attack and help the team secure their first World Cup win in 28 years.

The Hungarians also benefited from greater shooting efficiency, while Nigeria struggled to convert their opportunities from the field.

Hungary dominated the battle inside, scoring 42 points in the paint and grabbing 38 defensive rebounds. Their control of the interior restricted Nigeria’s second-chance opportunities and helped them maintain their advantage.

D’Tigress fought back and regained some momentum, but Hungary refused to surrender control. Their lead stayed around 10 points for much of the second half before Nigeria launched a late rally.

Despite the defeat, Nigeria remain ranked eighth in the FIBA World Rankings, 11 places above Hungary, who sit 19th. The result therefore marked another significant upset at the tournament.

Erling Haaland scored the only goal as Manchester City continued their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 win over newly promoted Coventry City earlier today, September 5.

Haaland headed Antoine Semenyo’s cross beyond Carl Rushworth after Enzo Fernandez split the Coventry defence with a well-weighted pass. The victory gave City three wins from three Premier League matches and strengthened their early title credentials.

Fernandez, City’s £125m summer signing, was handed a late debut after Nico O’Reilly suffered an injury during the warm-up. Iliman Ndiaye also made his first appearance for the club.

Haaland had chances to add to his goal tally, but Rushworth denied him with a strong save before another effort was ruled out for offside. Rayan Cherki also struck the post after being set up by Fernandez.

Coventry pushed hard for an equaliser, but Gianluigi Donnarumma kept City in front with several important saves. The Italy captain denied Jack Rudoni, Loum Tchaouna and substitute Ellis Simms.

Taiwo Awoniyi missed Coventry’s best chance when he ran through on goal after picking up a loose pass from Semenyo, but the Nigerian forward fired wide.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.