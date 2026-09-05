D’Tigress Suffer Second Straight 2026 World Cup Defeat Against Hungary

The D’Tigress of Nigeria suffered their second consecutive defeat at the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup after losing 71-67 to Hungary in Group B earlier today, September 5, in Berlin, Germany.

Naija News reports that D’Tigress went into the game looking to bounce back from their 99-81 defeat to South Korea in their opening match, while Hungary also needed a response after France handed them a heavy 99-53 loss.

Hungary made the stronger start and controlled much of the game, with Juhasz and Takacs-Kiss combining for 36 points to lead their attack and help the team secure their first World Cup win in 28 years.

The Hungarians also benefited from greater shooting efficiency, while Nigeria struggled to convert their opportunities from the field.

Hungary dominated the battle inside, scoring 42 points in the paint and grabbing 38 defensive rebounds. Their control of the interior restricted Nigeria’s second-chance opportunities and helped them maintain their advantage.

D’Tigress fought back and regained some momentum, but Hungary refused to surrender control. Their lead stayed around 10 points for much of the second half before Nigeria launched a late rally.

Despite the defeat, Nigeria remain ranked eighth in the FIBA World Rankings, 11 places above Hungary, who sit 19th. The result therefore marked another significant upset at the tournament.

D’Tigress now face a must-win clash with France in their final Group B game on Monday, September 7. Victory would give Nigeria a chance of reaching the knockout stage, while another defeat would end their hopes of progressing.