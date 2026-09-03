D’Tigress Arrive In Berlin Ahead Of 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, have arrived in Berlin, Germany, ahead of the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, which tips off on Friday.

The five-time African champions were welcomed by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, Ambassador Ita Enang, and officials of the Nigerian diplomatic mission in Berlin.

D’Tigress moved to the German capital after completing their final training camp in Zaragoza, Spain.

Rena Wakama’s team used the camp to fine-tune their preparations and played warm-up games against Mali and Puerto Rico.

The Zaragoza camp was the final part of a wider preparation programme that took the team to the United States, China and Tenerife, Spain, where they also trained and played friendly matches.

Wakama’s side will now complete their final preparations in Berlin before beginning their World Cup campaign.

Nigeria are in Group B alongside South Korea, Hungary and France. D’Tigress will open their campaign against South Korea on Friday before taking on Hungary on Saturday. They will face France in their final group game on Monday.

The Nigerians head into the tournament as reigning African champions after beating Mali 78-64 in the final of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

D’Tigress also made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by becoming the first African basketball team to reach the quarter-finals of the Games.

Nigeria’s best World Cup finish came in 2018 when D’Tigress reached the quarter-finals and finished eighth.