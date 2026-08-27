Stan Okoye Urges D’Tigers To Maintain 40-Minute Focus In World Cup Qualification Push

D’Tigers star Stan Okoye has called on Nigeria to maintain focus for the full 40 minutes in every game as they continue their push for qualification for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Okoye spoke ahead of Window 4 of the African qualifiers in Rades, Tunisia, where Nigeria will face Cameroon, South Sudan and Cape Verde.

The forward, the only remaining member of Nigeria’s 2015 AfroBasket-winning team, said D’Tigers must approach each game with resilience and hunger as they seek to extend their four-game winning streak.

“I think [the key was] just to remain resilient, remain hungry,” Okoye told FIBA.basketball.

“We understand that the goal is further than just one or two games, you know?

“And you have to just keep going through the process. It’s not that anybody here needs the reminder, but you know it’s about reminding everybody how important every game is, every possession, every quarter, every half.

“We have very tough games ahead of us. Cameroon, Cape Verde, South Sudan, they’re very tough, top teams, and talented. So, it’s important for us to be focused for 40 minutes each game in order to achieve our goal.”

Nigeria face three opponents with contrasting styles, making it important for the team to adjust quickly from one game to the next.

“We have to stay in the moment. You know, from the jump ball, from every possession, just focus on the moment and take care of it game by game. Every game is going to be a battle, and these teams are all very, very different,” Okoye said.

“South Sudan have a more-or-less American style of basketball play, and they are very talented, very athletic, very tall, and they can shoot the ball very well. Cameroon [are] very strong, bruisers, good guard play, and have a really nice shooter. Very different teams.

“Cape Verde, I’m not sure if Tavares is here this time, but also a completely different dynamic. So, we have to show a different face of ourselves each day, but understand that we have to be our best version.”

The Window 4 of the African qualifiers will start today, August 27 and end on August 30, 2026.