Junior D’Tigress Of Nigeria Qualify For FIBA U-19 Women’s Basketball World Cup

The Junior D’Tigress of Nigeria have qualified for the FIBA U-19 Women’s Basketball World Cup, which will take place in China from 17 to 25 July 2027.

The Junior D’Tigress qualified for the global showpiece after ending Côte d’Ivoire’s smooth run at the ongoing FIBA U-18 Afrobasket. They defeated the Cameroonians 53-50 on Friday night, August 15, to book the World Cup ticket.

During the clash, Nigeria held on as the score was tied seven times, and both teams recorded 11 lead changes.

Although Nigeria won the first two quarters 12-11 and 15-12, respectively, and went into the break ahead 27-23, Côte d’Ivoire fought back strongly to win the third quarter 16-14, applying pressure on Nigeria. The Junior D’Tigress won the fourth quarter 12-11.

Nigeria’s captain, Favour Anari, scored 15 points, grabbed two rebounds, and made four assists for an efficiency rating of 11, but Zainab Adelaja was the driving force behind the Nigerian team with a rating of 14, while Nimah Ibidunni scored six points and secured 12 rebounds.

On the other hand, Côte d’Ivoire’s Fatima Diouf scored 12 points, recorded three rebounds, and made three assists to lead her team, while Salimata Koné had an efficiency rating of 12 and scored nine points.

Oluwatobiloba Owolabi, who scored 11 points in the game, said that their tough defence against Côte d’Ivoire was key. “Yes, we started slowly and finished strongly. We wanted to win, and we did, thanks to our defence,” she said after the match.

To complete their run at the FIBA U-18 Afrobasket, Junior D’Tigress will take on Mali in the tournament final on Sunday, August 16.

Naija News recalls that Nigeria lost to Mali 76-56 in the final of the 2024 FIBA U-18 Afrobasket held in South Africa. While the Malians are aiming for a record-extending 10th continental title, Nigeria will be targeting a first-ever title after losing in two finals (2010 and 2024).