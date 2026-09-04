D’Tigress Of Nigeria Fall To South Korea In 2026 FIBA World Cup Opener

The D’Tigress of Nigeria began their 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup campaign with a 99-81 defeat to South Korea in Berlin, Germany, earlier today, September 4.

The African champions made a bright start at the Berlin Arena but South Korea won the first quarter 26-22. Nigeria stayed within touching distance in the second quarter, but the Koreans maintained their advantage to take a 48-45 lead into half-time.

Rena Wakama’s side continued to compete after the break, but South Korea remained in control. The Koreans stretched their lead to 68-62 by the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the final period to secure an 18-point win.

South Korea’s Jihyun Park led all scorers with 27 points, while D’Tigress captain Amy Okonkwo finished with 22 points for Nigeria. However, Nigeria struggled with turnovers and could not produce the response needed to overturn the deficit.

The defeat leaves D’Tigress needing a quick response when they face Hungary in their second Group B game on Saturday.

Nigeria qualified for the World Cup after winning the 2025 Women’s Afrobasket and were drawn in Group B alongside France, South Korea and Hungary.

The top team in the group will qualify automatically for the quarter-finals, while the second- and third-placed teams will enter the qualification round for the remaining places in the last eight.

The 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup is taking place in Berlin from September 4 to 13. Naija News recalls that the D’Tigress finished in the quarter-final stage of the competition in 2018 in Tenerife, Spain.