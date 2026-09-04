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NSC Backs D’Tigress To Beat South Korea In World Cup Opener

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By Ernest Victor
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D'Tigress team
D'Tigress team

Key Takeaways

  • Nigeria’s D’Tigress open their 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup campaign against South Korea in Berlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 4.
  • NSC Director General, Bukola Olopade, praised the players and coaches for discipline and professionalism, and urged Nigerians to support them with prayers.
  • D’Tigress, who lost to South Korea at a qualifying tournament in France earlier this year, will also face Hungary and France in Group B.

Nigeria’s D’Tigress will begin their 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup campaign against South Korea in Berlin at 1:30 p.m. today, September 4, with the National Sports Commission backing the reigning African champions to start the tournament with a win.

D’Tigress head into the competition in a confident mood after a strong training camp and intensive preparations under head coach Rena Wakama. They will, however, face a familiar South Korean side that defeated them at the World Cup Qualifying Tournament in France earlier this year. Nigeria will be determined to avenge that defeat and make a positive start to their campaign.

NSC Director General, Bukola Olopade, has backed the team to perform on the big stage and praised the players and coaching staff for representing Nigeria with discipline, patriotism and professionalism.

“I have no doubt that our girls will leave everything on the court in every game, starting with today’s match against the Koreans,” Olopade told the NSC media.

“That is one thing you cannot take away from D’Tigress and their coaching staff.

“I want every Nigerian to rally around the team and put them in their prayers because they definitely need all our support to have a good campaign at the World Cup.”

Today’s encounter will be the fourth meeting between Nigeria and South Korea, with D’Tigress holding the advantage after winning two of their previous three meetings. Nigeria will also face Hungary and European powerhouse France in Group B.

The group winners will qualify directly for the quarter-finals, while the teams finishing second and third will play qualification games for places in the last eight.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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