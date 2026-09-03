D’Tigress Announce Final Squad For 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

D’Tigress head coach Rena Wakama has named Nigeria’s final 12-player squad for the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Germany.

Amy Okonkwo will captain the reigning African champions, who are set to make their third appearance at the global tournament after featuring at the 2006 and 2018 editions.

Ezinne Kalu and Promise Amukamara are the only players in the squad who featured at the 2018 World Cup. Their inclusion means they will become the first Nigerian players to appear at two editions of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

D’Tigress arrived in Berlin on Wednesday ahead of the tournament, which runs from September 4 to 13.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group B alongside Hungary, the Republic of Korea and France. Wakama’s team will open their campaign against the Republic of Korea at the Berlin Arena on Friday, September 4.

They will face Hungary at the Max-Schmeling-Halle the following day before completing their group-stage fixtures against France at the Berlin Arena on Monday, September 7.

D’Tigress head into the tournament with history on their side after making a landmark run at the 2018 World Cup in Spain. Nigeria became the first African team to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

D’Tigress Full Squad

Promise Amukamara, Jordan Obi, Elizabeth Balogun, Murjanatu Musa, Pallas Kunaiyi, Rita Igbokwe, Victoria Macaulay, Ezinne Kalu, Shay Ijiwoye, Nicole Enabosi, Amy Okonkwo and Grace Efosa.