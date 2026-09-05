Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 5th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 5th September, 2026.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has declared that he is ready to die in defence of democracy and the citizens’ votes in the 2027 elections.

This is as he charged Nigerians not to be intimidated going into the general elections next year.

Naija News reports that Obi made the declaration on Thursday while addressing supporters at a town hall meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“Don’t be intimidated.

“Somebody said, ‘We are ready to die.’ Let me tell you, I’m equally ready to die. So you’re not alone,” Peter Obi declared.

He also called on his supporters and all Nigerians to ensure they vote and defend their votes in the 2027 elections.

The former Governor of Anambra State also warned that attempts to manipulate the electoral process will be resisted.

He urged Nigerians to participate actively in political campaigns, saying the country could only be rescued through collective action.

The camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the continued detention of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who has now spent 200 days in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Naija News reports that Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, in a statement on Friday, said El-Rufai was not asking to be protected from investigation but deserved due process and equal treatment under the law.

Ibe described the former governor as a political prisoner, alleging that his detention was connected to his decision to pursue a political path different from that of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ibe questioned what he described as different treatment of opposition politicians and members of the ruling APC.

He pointed to former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, who is facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) but remains politically active and has secured the APC senatorial ticket.

According to him, nobody should be above the law, but the law should also be applied fairly.

The spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Kenneth Okonkwo has said opposition parties will need to work together if they hope to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Okonkwo made the statement during an interview with Ibeju Upgrade Media.

Naija News reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain also questioned the ability of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), to defeat Tinubu if he decides to contest the election without forming a wider alliance with other opposition forces.

According to Okonkwo, the division among opposition politicians could give Tinubu an advantage in the 2027 election, making it difficult for any single opposition candidate to unseat the president.

He maintained that the opposition would have a better chance if major political figures and parties agreed to work under one platform or arrangement capable of presenting a strong challenge to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A retired Nigerian Army Major General, Danjuma Hamisu Ali-Keffi, has alleged that two influential members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) opposed to President Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition attempted to obtain confidential information about him from United States government agencies ahead of the 2023 election.

Ali-Keffi, a former General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, said he learnt about the alleged attempt from the then Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman-Tukur, in the build-up to the APC presidential primary.

Speaking in an interview with SaharaReporters, the retired officer did not identify the two APC figures or provide documentary evidence supporting the allegations.

He also stressed that he neither knew the contents of the records allegedly requested from the US authorities nor suggested that they established wrongdoing by Tinubu.

Ali-Keffi said the incident occurred during the period he served as Commander of Operation Service Wide, which he described as an operation dealing with terrorism financing and the leadership structures of terrorist organisations.

According to him, Hamman-Tukur informed him that two APC figures who opposed Tinubu’s presidential ambition allegedly gained unauthorised access to the NFIU director’s office and contacted US agencies.

Ali-Keffi claimed that Hamman-Tukur, after becoming uncomfortable with the development, went to his office at about 2 am, prompting those allegedly involved to leave after discovering his presence.

The retired general further claimed that a response was subsequently received from the United States. He, however, said he was unaware of the nature of the information contained in the alleged response.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has unveiled its governorship candidates for 28 states ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed in a statement on Friday signed by the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

According to the ADC, the candidates drawn from political and professional backgrounds, will represent the party in their respective states as it seeks to expand its influence across the country.

“These men and women will carry the ADC banner and our commitment to offer Nigerians credible leadership and a real alternative,” the ADC stated.

Among the names on the list include: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who is paired with Gbadamosi Babatunde Olalere as his running mate in Lagos; Halliru Jika alongside Sama’ila Kabi in Bauchi; Senator Ahmad Kaita with Aminu Ahmed in Katsina; and John Sura paired with Pwajok-Kele Bitrus in Plateau.

Others include Abubakar Malami in Kebbi; Shinkafi Bilyaminu Yusuf in Zamfara; Biodun Ogundipe in Ogun; Taofeek Adegoke in Oyo; Great Ogboru in Delta; and Ibrahim Ali Amin in Kano.

The entire list covered states, including Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue, Borno, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has called for a fresh look at how petrol prices are fixed in Nigeria, saying the ongoing argument over fuel subsidy is missing the bigger issue.

The 2027 presidential candidate of the African People’s Movement (APM) made the call in the September edition of his newsletter, The Business of Governance, uploaded on Friday, Naija News reports.

According to Makinde, the key question should not be whether petrol subsidy should return or remain removed, but whether Nigeria is using the right pricing system for an oil-producing country.

Makinde said Nigerians deserve to know exactly how the price of petrol is arrived at and what they are paying for.

He said such a framework should clearly show the benchmark used for crude oil prices, refining costs and margins, exchange rate, transportation and distribution expenses, taxes and levies, among other factors.

The governor said making these details clear would allow Nigerians to properly understand why petrol costs what it does at filling stations.

Makinde also kicked against the argument that petrol prices should be kept high to discourage the smuggling of petroleum products to neighbouring countries.

He said Nigerians should not be forced to pay more because the government has failed to properly secure the nation’s borders.

Popular Nigerian TikTok creator Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, has spoken on the deep bond he shares with his wife, Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, popularly called Jarvis.

Peller made the revelation during a livestream with singer Ice King Ochacho in London on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the content creator said his love for Jarvis is so strong that he had previously prayed for them to leave the world at the same time.

According to him, he finds it difficult to imagine living without the woman he considers the person he loves most.

Peller also explained that his decision to cut his hair was connected to his wife’s appearance.

He said he wanted his hairstyle to be similar to Jarvis’ after she faced criticism from some people online for shaving her hair ahead of their wedding.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) former housemate, Tochi, has urged his colleagues struggling after the reality show to forget their celebrity status and go out to hustle.

Naija News reports that Tochi offered the advice in a post on his Instagram page on Friday, speaking to former housemates who are finding life difficult to keep up with their celebrity status.

The reality TV star asserted that not everyone is destined to become successful through the show.

According to Tochi, he had forgotten that he went to the reality TV show and now sees himself as a businessman.

He further urged former housemates to surround themselves with people who support and encourage them, rather than those who constantly remind them they are celebrities.

The D’Tigress of Nigeria began their 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup campaign with a 99-81 defeat to South Korea in Berlin, Germany, earlier today, September 4.

The African champions made a bright start at the Berlin Arena but South Korea won the first quarter 26-22. Nigeria stayed within touching distance in the second quarter, but the Koreans maintained their advantage to take a 48-45 lead into half-time.

Rena Wakama’s side continued to compete after the break, but South Korea remained in control. The Koreans stretched their lead to 68-62 by the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the final period to secure an 18-point win.

South Korea’s Jihyun Park led all scorers with 27 points, while D’Tigress captain Amy Okonkwo finished with 22 points for Nigeria. However, Nigeria struggled with turnovers and could not produce the response needed to overturn the deficit.

The defeat leaves D’Tigress needing a quick response when they face Hungary in their second Group B game on Saturday.

Nigeria qualified for the World Cup after winning the 2025 Women’s Afrobasket and were drawn in Group B alongside France, South Korea and Hungary.

The top team in the group will qualify automatically for the quarter-finals, while the second- and third-placed teams will enter the qualification round for the remaining places in the last eight.

Former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi, has added another feather to his coaching career after completing the CAF A coaching licence course in Morocco.

Naija News reports that the former striker announced the achievement in a Facebook post, saying he was grateful to the Moroccan Football Federation for giving him the opportunity to take part in the programme.

“Finally CAF A In The Bag. Thank U Moroccan Football Federation, For The Opportunity,” Amokachi wrote.

The football legend, popularly known as ‘The Bull’, has previously worked as a coach both in Nigeria and outside the country.

He also served as an assistant coach of the Super Eagles as part of his coaching career.

The latest qualification adds to Amokachi’s coaching credentials as he continues to build his career away from his playing days.

The CAF A License is one of the advanced coaching qualifications under the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) coaching education program.

Amokachi was one of Nigeria’s most famous strikers during his playing days and played a key role for the Super Eagles before moving into coaching.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.