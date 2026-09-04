Boko Haram Attacks Borno APC Gov Candidate’s Convoy

A convoy conveying the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Borno State, Mustapha Gubio, on Thursday, was attacked by suspected Boko Haram fighters along the Kareto-Damasak axis of the state.

Naija News reports that Gubio and members of his political team escaped unhurt after security personnel attached to the convoy engaged the attackers and forced them to retreat.

The convoy was travelling through northern Borno towards Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area, when it came under attack around Kareto community at about 2.30 pm.

Gubio was reportedly on a tour to thank APC members following his emergence as the party’s consensus candidate during its governorship primary.

A member of the entourage, who spoke on condition of anonymity with Vanguard, described the encounter as frightening, saying the attackers deployed heavy weapons against the convoy.

The source said, “It was a terrifying moment for us; we came under heavy attacks by terrorists yesterday.

“The terrorists fired several Rocket Propelled Grenades on our convoy, which was also followed by sporadic shooting. Luckily, our security agencies repelled the attacks.”

Security personnel accompanying the politicians reportedly comprised troops of the Nigerian Army, police officers, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services operatives (DSS), members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local vigilantes.

Although no death or injury was reported among members of the entourage, some security vehicles were reportedly damaged during the exchange.

“Police armoured vehicles were damaged, but there was no casualty,” the source added.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Ani Iniedu, confirmed the incident, saying police tactical personnel engaged the attackers after the convoy was targeted with explosives and rocket-propelled grenades.

Iniedu said, “Police tactical operatives successfully counter-engaged suspected terrorists who attacked a convoy along the Kareto–Damasak Road with an IED and rocket-propelled grenades.

“The tactical team forced the terrorists to retreat into the surrounding bush and subsequently scanned and cleared the immediate axis to neutralise secondary explosive threats.

“The convoy, conveying a gubernatorial aspirant, government officials and political stakeholders, was safely evacuated to a secure location with no casualties recorded among members of the entourage.”