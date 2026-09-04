How Obasanjo Met With Boko Haram Ledears – Gumi

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has revealed how former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, once held talks with Boko Haram representatives in Maiduguri, Borno State, during which the insurgents allegedly expressed willingness to surrender their weapons.

Naija News reports that Gumi alleged that the initiative eventually collapsed because the government failed to follow through on commitments arising from the discussions.

The Kaduna-based cleric made the claims in a video while renewing his call for dialogue as part of efforts to address Nigeria’s prolonged security crisis.

He argued that negotiating with armed groups should not be automatically dismissed, pointing to international conflicts where governments and other parties have explored dialogue.

According to Gumi, Obasanjo personally told him about his involvement in an attempt to establish dialogue with Boko Haram during the early stages of the insurgency.

Gumi said, “Look at Obasanjo; he told me this himself that, at the early stage of Boko Haram, he went to Maiduguri where he met with the leaders of Boko Haram and they agreed to lay down their arms.

“And he came back, but the government was reluctant to take action, and he was bitter about that; you can interview him.”

The cleric questioned why dialogue with Boko Haram should be regarded as unacceptable when negotiations have featured in attempts to resolve conflicts involving other armed organisations around the world.

“You negotiate with the Taliban, Hamas; you negotiate with everybody you have problems with; why can’t we negotiate with them? So it’s now like a taboo to negotiate with them?” he asked.

Gumi further urged the Federal Government to develop a security strategy based primarily on Nigeria’s circumstances rather than allowing international expectations to determine its approach.

He said, “Nigeria has to show the international community that this is our baby, this is how we want, and not depending on your ethics and standards.

“The government should not listen to the international community because this is our problem and we have to solve it.

“The government shouldn’t be blackmailed; that’s what is hindering the government.

“If I were to be president, I would just come around and give a six-month amnesty window for them to put down their weapons.”