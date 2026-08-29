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Kwam1 Prostrates For Obasanjo At Olota Of Ota’s 60th Birthday

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Kwam1 and Olusegun Obasanjo
Kwam1 and Olusegun Obasanjo

Fuji legend King Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as Kwam1, showed traditional Yoruba respect to former President Olusegun Obasanjo while performing on stage at the 60th birthday celebration of the Olota of Ota, Oba Professor Abdulkabir Adewale Obalanlege.

The event took place on Thursday at the royal celebration for the Olota of Ota.

Naija News reports that the video making the rounds online showed Obasanjo stepping onto the stage where Kwam1 was performing.

As Obasanjo approached, Kwam1 stopped mid-performance, lowered himself fully to the floor, and prostrated in the traditional Yoruba manner of greeting elders right there on stage.

Obasanjo walked over to him, patted him on the back in acknowledgement, and later took the microphone to address the gathering and greet the celebrant king.

Watch the video:

In other news, popular Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has said Obasanjo believes in a new Nigeria.

He described Obasanjo as strong and bold and urged people not to mistake his laughter for weakness.

Charly Boy shared his thoughts in a post on his 𝕏 account.

He cautioned Nigerians against messing with Obasanjo, saying the former president is fearless.

In the post, the maverick singer shared some comparisons between himself and the former president.t

 

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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