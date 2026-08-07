My Mother Had Three Other Boys After Me, But I Think I Killed All Of Them – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian musician Charly Boy, has spoken on the unusual circumstances surrounding his birth, revealing that his mother later had three other sons who died.

Charly Boy made the disclosure during an interview with News Central TV on Friday, while discussing his childhood, family history and personal experiences contained in his memoir.

Naija News reports that the entertainer recalled that his birth was difficult for his mother, who reportedly carried the pregnancy for about 11 months before eventually giving birth to him.

According to Charly Boy, his mother was advised to undergo a Caesarean section but refused, choosing instead to have him through natural delivery.

He said the circumstances surrounding his birth became one of the stories that shaped how he later viewed his family history.

He further revealed that after his birth, his mother had three more boys.

However, none of the three children survived.

While reflecting on the deaths, Charly Boy described himself as having a connection to the unfortunate events, saying he believed he had killed the three boys.

The social commentator said: “My mother had three other boys after me, but I think that I killed all of them. I would say I am responsible for their deaths. My mother carried me for about 11 months before I was born. She refused to undergo a Caesarean section because she wanted to deliver me naturally.

“The circumstances surrounding my birth were difficult for my mother, and my childhood and family experiences played a major role in shaping who I became. There are many personal stories about my life that people do not know, and I documented some of these experiences in my memoir, 999. The memoir tells my story from my own perspective and covers different stages of my life.”