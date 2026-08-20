‘This One Cannot Rule Nigeria’ – IBB Warns Obasanjo About Atiku

Former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, has recounted how former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida (IBB), privately warned former President Olusegun Obasanjo against trusting his then deputy, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Duke’s account is contained in a new book by Seun Oloketuyi, ‘How to Win Elections in Nigeria’, which examines political developments and intrigues surrounding the early years of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic.

Duke, who governed Cross River between 1999 and 2007, described a tense encounter involving Babangida, former military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Obasanjo and Atiku at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to Duke, the relationship between Obasanjo and Atiku had deteriorated significantly as the former president prepared for his second-term bid.

He said Atiku’s political activities had raised questions about whether the then Vice-President remained committed to Obasanjo’s re-election.

The disagreement eventually became a major issue within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with some party leaders considering alternatives to Atiku for the vice-presidential position.

Duke recalled that 10 governors, including himself, held discussions with the then PDP National Chairman, Solomon Lar, over possible replacements for the Vice-President.

The development, he said, deeply concerned Obasanjo. Duke said he received a late-night telephone call from the President, who complained about what he considered his deputy’s betrayal.

Duke recalled, “I urged him to remain calm and promised to fly to Abuja the next morning.”

Duke said the situation later resulted in an unusual meeting at the Presidential Villa after Atiku reportedly arranged for Babangida and Abdulsalami to meet with Obasanjo.

During the meeting, Babangida reminded Obasanjo of political understandings reached following the former president’s release from prison.

He also reportedly told Obasanjo that securing the backing of influential northern politicians for his second-term bid would be difficult.

Duke said Obasanjo sought clarification on whether the position was final or whether there was still an opportunity for negotiations.

According to the former governor, Babangida indicated that discussions could still continue.

Duke said the most significant part of the encounter occurred after the formal meeting appeared to have ended.

He recalled that Babangida claimed he had left his keys in Obasanjo’s private study and asked the former President to accompany him back inside.

Once the two men were alone, Duke said Babangida abandoned the diplomatic tone of the earlier discussion and gave Obasanjo a direct warning about Atiku.

Babangida reportedly told Obasanjo, “I warned you not to trust that your deputy.”

Duke further recounted that when they returned to the others, Babangida looked at Atiku, then turned to Obasanjo and allegedly said, “This one cannot rule Nigeria.”

According to Duke, the incident showed the depth of mistrust that had developed between Obasanjo and Atiku and how their political differences had become a subject of discussion among influential figures.

Reflecting on the episode, Duke said it reinforced a major lesson from his years in political office.

He said, “Betrayal is a very crazy thing in politics.”