‘How I Saved Obasanjo From Injection Meant To Kill Him’ – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has claimed that he played a role in saving former President Olusegun Obasanjo from a potentially fatal injection while the former military ruler was in prison.

Naija News reports that Atiku made the claim during an interview with journalists, where he reflected on his long and often strained political relationship with Obasanjo.

The former Vice-President alleged that he received information about a plan to administer an injection on Obasanjo while he was incarcerated and subsequently warned him against accepting it.

According to Atiku, a similar incident had earlier involved the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, who died in custody in 1997.

He said his intervention was prompted by information he received about the alleged plan against Obasanjo.

Atiku said, “I saved Obasanjo’s life in prison by leaking information about an impending injection that could have killed him.

“They did the same to Yar’Adua, and when I learnt they planned to do it to him, I warned him not to allow the injection.”

Atiku said his decision to oppose Obasanjo’s third term had contributed to the deterioration of his relationship with Obasanjo.

He added, “Today, he wants the world to hate me because I opposed his third-term ambition.”

Obasanjo and Atiku, served as President and Vice-President of Nigeria respectively between 1999 and 2007.