‘Deleting The Post Cannot Delete Accountability’ – Atiku’s Aide Tackles APC Over SUVs

The media aide to the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe has dared the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reveal the source of the funding of seven brand-new Toyota Prado SUVs reportedly distributed to youth leaders for election mobilisation.

Naija News reports that APC National Youth Leader Dayo Israel had disclosed that he had presented the vehicles to selected youth leaders and thanked First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for her support.

Israel said the vehicles would aid election mobilisation, adding that the party would “deliver polling unit by polling unit.”

Reacting in a post on 𝕏, Ibe challenged the First Lady, Israel, and the APC to disclose who paid for the vehicles, the source of the funds, and the beneficiaries’ identities.

He questioned whether the incumbent administration was using public funds for its campaign.

The aide subsequently called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to examine the funding arrangements and determine whether they comply with campaign-finance laws.

“The Nigerian treasury is not the APC’s campaign purse, and the Presidency must not become the ruling party’s election-financing machinery,” Ibe warned.

He added that deleting the post would not end calls for accountability, saying: “Deleting the post cannot delete the demand for accountability.”