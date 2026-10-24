2027: APC Governors Doing Remarkable Job, North Is 100% For Tinubu – Yari

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Abdulaziz Yari, has praised APC governors for their mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2027 general election, expressing confidence that the party will secure another victory.

Yari said the campaign council would work closely with the governors to strengthen the party’s chances, describing them as key figures in mobilising voters across their states.

Speaking on Saturday at the APC presidential campaign flag-off in Kaduna, the former Zamfara State governor said the campaign council would support the governors’ efforts to secure victory for President Bola Tinubu.

“The governors, your commanders in the states, are doing a remarkable job. We are going to complement them, and by God’s grace, the victory is ours,” he said.

Yari also assured Tinubu of overwhelming support from northern Nigeria, declaring that the region would back the president in the 2027 presidential election, Naija News reports.

“Northern Nigeria is 100% yours, insha Allah. This is the promise that we make, and you are going to see it in January 2027,” he said.

He explained that the campaign council would engage traditional rulers, Islamic scholars, imams and other influential stakeholders to mobilise support for Tinubu across the North.

According to Yari, the campaign would focus on the administration’s record in infrastructure, healthcare, education, human capital development and social welfare.

He said the APC intended to use its campaign activities to explain the government’s policies and achievements to Nigerians, particularly those in the northern region.

The former governor added that engaging traditional and religious leaders would help communicate the administration’s programmes to the people and encourage support for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Yari also dismissed allegations that the Tinubu administration had neglected farmers, claiming that about two million farmers had pledged to support the president in the 2027 election.

“They are lying that the government of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu does not like farmers, that you hate farmers. That is not true,” he said.

He insisted that the allegations did not reflect the government’s position on agriculture, adding that the administration was committed to addressing farmers’ concerns.

Yari also accused critics of using artificial intelligence (AI) to spread false information about the Tinubu administration.

He urged the campaign council to counter such claims by presenting what he described as the government’s achievements to Nigerians.

The APC chieftain also cited developments in the foreign exchange market, Nigeria’s foreign reserves and the country’s trade balance as signs of economic progress under Tinubu.

He claimed the naira improved from a level near ₦1,800 to about ₦1,300 against the dollar.

Yari further claimed that Nigeria’s foreign reserves had increased from $3.9 billion to between $54 billion and $57.7 billion.

On trade, he said the country’s trade balance had risen from about ₦44 billion in 2023 to ₦7.5 trillion.

He presented the figures as evidence of progress under the current administration, saying they would form part of the APC’s message to voters ahead of the 2027 election.