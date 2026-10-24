2027: List Of APC Governorship Candidates Presented With Party Flags In Kaduna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has presented party flags to its governorship candidates in the North-West ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the candidates were presented with the flags on Saturday in Kaduna State during the flag-off of the APC presidential campaign for the 2027 elections.

The flags were presented to the candidates by the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.

The North-West candidates presented with party flags include:

Uba Sani – Kaduna State

Abba Kabir Yusuf – Kano State

Dikko Umar Radda – Katsina State

Nasir Idris – Kebbi State

Umar Namadi – Jigawa State

Ahmed Aliyu – Sokoto State

Dauda Lawal – Zamfara State

In other news, the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu received and supported former Vice President Atiku Abubakar when he was chased out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Shettima, Tinubu not only accommodated Atiku, but also supported him for the 2007 presidency.

The Vice President added that Atiku was harassed out of the PDP, but Tinubu gave him a political platform.

Naija News reports that Shettima spoke on Saturday in Kaduna at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign flag-off for the 2027 elections.

“When former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was harassed and chased out of PDP with tail between his legs, he ran to the Lion of Bourdillon, he (Tinubu) gave him political support and a platform to contest for the office of the presidency in 2007,” he said.