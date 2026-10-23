Tinubu: Security Beef Up In Kaduna Ahead Of APC 2027 Campaign Flag-Off

Security operatives have been deployed across Kaduna metropolis ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s expected visit on Saturday, October 24, 2026, for the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 presidential campaign.

According to Daily Post, police officers, plain-clothes operatives and other security personnel were seen at major roads and roundabouts, while patrol vehicles were stationed around the Kaduna Township Stadium, the venue of the rally.

Naija News reports that personnel of the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have also been assigned to protect campaign posters and other materials, particularly at night when they are considered vulnerable to vandalism.

Campaign posters of Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani have been placed at strategic locations across the city, with some carrying the inscription, “Welcome to Kaduna State.”

Preparations were also ongoing at the Kaduna Township Stadium on Friday ahead of the President’s arrival. The 8,000-capacity facility had been repainted and decorated with APC flags.

Roads leading to the stadium were adorned with campaign posters and billboards, while the pavilions, toilets and other facilities were prepared for guests. Access to the stadium premises has also been restricted ahead of the event.

Tinubu is expected to be joined by governors from the seven North-West states for the rally, which is expected to attract APC supporters and political stakeholders from different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the campaign flag-off and Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has expressed satisfaction with the level of preparations.

Balarabe said the committee expected a large turnout of party members and supporters from across Nigeria, adding that the North-West remained a stronghold of the APC.